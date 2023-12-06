After the music recaps from Deezer, Spotify, and Apple Music, TikTok joins the trend by recapping the past year on the platform. As expected, 2023 was marked by the culinary delicacies known as Girl Dinner and why people couldn’t stop thinking about the Roman Empire.

“Year on TikTok 2023 is a way for us to honor some of the standout moments that have happened on TikTok throughout the year. It’s a window into stories that have inspired, entertained, and educated over 1 billion people around the world. Thank you for another year of bringing joy to our community and sharing your creativity with us,” said Adam Presser, Head of Operations at TikTok.

The Year on Tiktok 2023 is here. These are the highlights:

#ForYou Faves

This section shows the trending content that took over For You feeds.

@dollievision: A simple and stunning makeup routine. @justinflom: An Iron Man DIY worthy of its own world premiere. @through.the.lleaves: The biggest kitten ever seen. @selenagomez: The relatable pre-flight routine we’ll all be adopting. @chrishoffish: When you sound this good, the world (or a parking garage) is your stage.

The Playlist

This section shows pop tunes and comeback tracks made in the year of TikTok, highlighting sped-up songs as the ones people love the most.

“Collide (more sped up)” – Justine Skye: TikTok continues to demonstrate its power to

breathe new life into older releases with Justin Skye’s “Collide”. “Cupid – Twin Ver – Sped Up Version” – FIFTY FIFTY: Capitalizing on the TikTok

audience’s affinity for sped-up songs, this version of “Cupid” was popular across the

board as a backing track to food tutorials, outfit picks, and more. “Her Way (Sped Up)” – PARTYNEXTDOOR: A simple movement paired with a sped-up

track is sometimes all that’s needed to revive an old song and give it new life. “Favorite Song – Sped Up” – Toosii: In 2023, Toosii put on a masterclass on how to use

TikTok to promote a song. Through interacting with fans and recreating trends, “Favorite

Song” landed on the Billboard Hot 100. “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” – PinkPanthress & Ice Spice: This hit took off on the platform,

primarily thanks to people filming their dogs grooving to the track while wearing

headphones.

The Hitmakers

Artists and songwriters who come together to propel tracks and trends at the speed of culture are the hitmakers in the Year of TikTok 2023:

Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) Natalie Jane (@nataliejanesings) Ice Spice (@icespicee) Meghan Trainor (@meghantrainor) Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Only on TikTok

This section highlights the creativity of TikTok users, which, to date, has created over 25 billion using community effects.

Real-Time Rewind

From rocking out to “Planet of the Bass” to finding new ways to enjoy a McDonald’s Grimace Shake, TikTok brought people together to experience unique moments that helped shape culture in 2023.