Xfinity outage: Comcast customers all over the US can’t get online

Tens of thousands of Comcast Xfinity customers are experiencing a widespread outage this Tuesday morning. According to DownDetector.com, the issues appear to have started at around 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. The outage map on DownDetector suggests that a majority of the reports are coming from California, but customers all over the country are running into problems.

As noted by The Verge, a message on the company’s status page confirms the issue and claims that it will be resolved by 10:49 AM ET. It is still unclear what the problem is or why it’s taking so long to fix. Comcast’s Xfinity Support page has also been responding to tweets about the outage:

Thank you for reaching out! I do apologize you are experiencing a service interruption in your area. We are currently having connection concerns around the nation, our network team is working hard toward a resolution. Thank you for your patience! -MR — Xfinity Support (@XfinitySupport) November 9, 2021

A quick peek at DownDetector’s homepage makes it clear that Xfinity isn’t the only service struggling this morning. Customers have been reporting problems with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Spectrum as well. That said, the volume for each is significantly lower. Just before 9:00 AM, over 50,000 people issued reports about Xfinity. Meanwhile, Verizon barely topped 2,000 reports.

If you’re having trouble connecting to the internet this morning, it might not be a bad idea to just try resetting your modem. Some customers appear to be having success unplugging their hardware and plugging it back in. It only takes a few minutes, so it’s at least worth a shot.

If and when Comcast shares any further information, we’ll be sure to update this article.