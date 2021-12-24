Xbox Games with Gold: Every free game Microsoft is giving away in January 2022

Every month, Microsoft announces a new collection of Xbox games that it will give away to Xbox Live Gold members. These are frequently titles that are several years old, and there’s a decent chance you haven’t even heard of them all. But they are free if you subscribe to Xbox Live Gold. We’ll continue to update this post every month as Microsoft reveals all of the latest Xbox Games with Gold.
Xbox Games with Gold | January 2022
- NeuroVoider ($13.99 ERP): Available January 1 to 31
- NeuroVoider* is a twin-stick shooter RPG set in a cyber futuristic world about brains shooting around evil robots with nuclear rocket launchers. Battle through the horde of vigilant robots, boost your character with the smoking remains of your victims, and defeat the master NeuroVoider to end this eternal war. Play it coop with up to 4 friends, or go alone in an adventure of hack’n’slash rampage, with a pinch of rogue-lite, and some permadeath. * may contain explosions.
- Aground ($14.99 ERP): Available January 16 to February 15
- Aground is a Mining/Crafting RPG, where there is an overarching goal, story and reason to craft and build. As you progress, you will meet new NPCs, unlock new technology, and maybe magic too. Will you be able to raise dragons? Launch into space? The sky is literally not the limit. Beneath its simple exterior, Aground hides a lot of depth and surprises that will keep you wondering “what’s next?”
- Radiant Silvergun ($14.99 ERP): Available January 1 to 15
- Radiant Silvergun, restored by Treasure, is now available! The shoot ‘em up gameplay that made this a legend remains unchanged, but a hidden “Ikaruga-style” shooting mode gives everyone something new. Previously only available in Japan, Radiant Silvergun on Xbox LIVE Arcade also provides leaderboards, co-op play locally or over Xbox LIVE, downloadable replays, and improved visuals making it the version to own.
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene ($9.99 ERP): Available January 16 to 31
- Space Invaders, the game that defined video games for generations, is back with a new twist! The game starts off looking like the classic Space Invaders, but as you play through the game, it evolves. Unlock new stages, new power ups, and new features. The full game features a total of 143 stages from both Normal Mode and the breathtaking Challenge Mode where stages change with each playthrough. You can even blast your way through unique stages evolved from your very own music! Compete against other players from all around the world in real time with the appropriately named Real Time Rankings! Space Invaders Infinity Gene is the pinnacle of outer space shooting action! The more you play, the more the game evolves!