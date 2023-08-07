X will let you sort users’ profiles to see their most popular posts

X has been changing rapidly, and there’s been plenty of debate on whether or not any of the changes are good for the community. The latest, however, is a great idea.

Right now, if you happen across a user that you haven’t seen before on X (goodbye, Twitter), you’re likely to visit their profile page to check them out. You may read their profile description, see how many followers they have, and check out some of their most recent posts (goodbye, tweets). But what if you want to see the best posts they ever posted?

That’s something X is looking to add. Designer Andrea Conway posted a preview of a new feature that will allow users to sort posts on a profile page. Right now, a user’s profile page will only show you their most recent posts, so if you’re checking them out for the first time, you’re only seeing what they said most recently rather than their top posts.

With this new feature, in addition to sorting someone’s posts chronologically, you’ll also be able to sort their posts by most liked and most engaged with:

adding the ability to sort posts on profiles pic.twitter.com/tQh4T1t7e1 — Andrea Conway (@ehikian) August 7, 2023

This is a great idea. When you are checking out a user that you don’t know and are debating if you’d like to follow them, it would be nice to see not only what they posted most recently but also the most popular posts on their profile. It could give you a better impression of the user so you can make a more informed decision if they deserve your follow or not.

It’s currently unknown exactly when the new feature may launch, but if any number of other feature launches can give us a clue, it could show up on any random day without much marketing except for Elon Musk posting about it. For example, the company recently started letting Twitter Blue subscribers hide their checkmarks.