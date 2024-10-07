Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life M4 MacBook Pro AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods iPad sideloading
Home Tech News

World’s first USB4 2.0 cables are coming with insane 80 Gbps speeds

By
Published Oct 7th, 2024 1:08PM EDT
USBA to USBC cable, USB4 2.0 cable
Image: Alexander / Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

USB4 might have just recently launched, bringing transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps throughput, but one company is already looking toward the next step in the evolution of USB. Enter Elecom, which has officially become the first company to certify its USB4 2.0 cables. They’re the world’s first USB4 2.0 cables, and they promise transfer speeds up to twice as fast as regular USB4.

Elecom is currently aiming for a December release date for the two variations of its new USB4 2.0 cables, with the base cable offering 80 Gbps throughput and 60W of charging capability, while the other offers a massive jump in power output to 240W at 48V/5A.

The world’s first USB4 2.0 cables will be limited to Japan initially, reports indicate. But like anything, we’ll likely see them expanding down the line. When exactly, though, is unclear at the moment. Even if Elecom doesn’t expand availability, other USB4 2.0 cables will likely hit the market in the coming months.

How to fast charge iPhone 16 Pro Max / USB-CImage source: José Adorno for BGR

Moving past the sheer speed of these cables, the variant that offers up to 240W power is going to be a game-changer. It’ll make it easier to quickly charge your iPhone, Android phone, and whatever else you might need to top off the battery level. Additionally, the cables will also support DisplayPort passthrough of up to 8K at 60Hz (a video output of 7680 × 4320 pixels).

Of course, even with the world’s first USB4 2.0 cable dropping in December, it’s going to take much longer for companies to actually fully adopt the new cable type. The tech was originally announced in 2022, but it has yet to actually roll out to any motherboards via native support.

Sure, Microsoft has already started prepping Windows 11 for USB4 2.0 support thanks to its Insider preview builds, but we’re still a long way from that support making its way to the full release channel.

Don’t Miss: Scientists may have found the missing link to how lightning forms

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News