Windows Copilot is now available to some Windows Insider users

If you’re a member of the Windows Insider program, you might be getting access to the new Copilot coming to Windows 11.

In a blog post, Microsoft announced Build 22631.2129, which — amongst other things — contains the next step for bringing the recently revealed Windows Copilot feature to everyone running Windows 11. The company says that, after first rolling out a preview back in June, it is now rolling out the preview to the Windows Insider Beta Channel.

Back in May at the Build conference, we introduced Windows Copilot for Windows 11. At the end of June, we kicked off the first preview of Windows Copilot and today, we’re expanding the preview to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel via a controlled feature rollout. This first preview focuses on our integrated UI experience, with additional functionality coming down the road in future previews. To use Copilot in this flight you must have Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22631.2129 or higher in the Beta Channel, and Microsoft Edge version 115.0.1901.150 or higher.

Microsoft announced back in May that it was bringing Copilot to Windows — all but killing off its other long-standing AI assistant, Cortana. The company is billing Windows Copilot as a personal assistant built into Windows 11 instead of just its Edge browser.

We’re thrilled to introduce Windows Copilot. Windows is the first PC platform to provide centralized AI assistance for customers. Together, with Bing Chat and first- and third-party plugins, you can focus on bringing your ideas to life, completing complex projects and collaborating instead of spending energy finding, launching and working across multiple applications.

The Windows Copilot will let Windows 11 users do things like adjust system settings, get help writing or editing documents, summarize PDF files, and more. The company says it also works with all of your apps, so you could play a song on Spotify directly from Copilot.

It’s still unclear when Windows Copilot will officially launch to all Windows 11 users, but it’s going to have to move relatively fast. The company is rumored to be planning to launch the next generation of Windows in the fall of 2024.