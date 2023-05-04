WhatsApp updates polls and adds sharing with captions

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Today, WhatsApp has announced two main changes to its app. One is about forwarding content with captions, and the other is about the poll feature.

WhatsApp explains that sharing photos in the app is one of the easiest ways to keep friends and family updated on your life, “and the ability to forward media means you can quickly re-share images from one group of connections to another. But sometimes you might not have time to add context before someone responds.”

Now, when forwarding media with a caption, users can keep, delete, or completely rewrite it to give extra information when sharing photos between chats. Users can also add a caption to photos and videos when forwarding them.

In addition, it’s also possible to share documents with captions. A blog post explains: “Whether it’s sending a newspaper article or a work document, now you have the option to add a caption before sharing.”

For polls, WhatsApp is revamping it by adding new features, such as:

Create single-vote polls: When you need a definitive answer, WhatsApp is bringing the option for poll creators to allow people to vote only once by turning off the allow multiple answers option when creating the poll;

When you need a definitive answer, WhatsApp is bringing the option for poll creators to allow people to vote only once by turning off the allow multiple answers option when creating the poll; Search for polls in your chats: It’s now possible to filter messages by polls, just like it’s possible to do with photos, videos, or links. On the chats screen, press Search and the Polls to find a list of all results;

It’s now possible to filter messages by polls, just like it’s possible to do with photos, videos, or links. On the chats screen, press Search and the Polls to find a list of all results; Stay updated on poll results: Users can now receive notifications when people vote on their polls and be shown how many people have voted in total, so it’s easy to keep up to date on responses.

These features have started rolling out globally and should be available to everyone in the coming weeks. In addition, WhatsApp has recently expanded the ability to have multiple devices with the same account, which is also slowly being made available to users.