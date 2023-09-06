WhatsApp is rolling out HD video upload support to all users

Today, WhatsApp announced it’s finally rolling out HD videos on the platform. With that, you can send crisp and clear videos in chat. This news comes almost a month after the app added HD photos for users.

With this feature, once you select a video to send, you can toggle an “HD” option in the upper part of the preview and improve its quality. That way, WhatsApp now sends videos with more details. The service explains: “HD videos are crisper and clearer. Standard videos use less storage space and are faster to send.”

This feature is interesting because users can always select which WhatsApp videos they want to send in HD and which can be sent with standard quality. This helps avoid spending too much cellular data or storage available.

crisp and clear and sent in chat. we’re rolling out HD videos on WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/J6fsGdqPIv — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) September 6, 2023

Although WhatsApp just announced this feature, it might take a while to roll out to all users. So, if you have updated the app and haven’t seen it yet, you might have to wait a little longer, as it’s a matter of days or weeks.

That said, even with WhatsApp adding this feature, it doesn’t mean you are sending the original file, just a better version of what the app usually gives. If you’d like to send the original image, a trick makes WhatsApp send precisely the file you have. Here’s how.

How do you send videos in WhatsApp with the original quality?

If you have WhatsApp on iOS, sending original-quality videos with the app is very simple. First of all, you need to send your images from the Photos app to Files by tapping the sharing button and selecting Files. Then, follow these steps:

On WhatsApp chat, tap the “+” button;

Select “Document;”

Search for the video you want to send;

Tap “Open,” and then send it.

The image will appear as a document on the chat. Tapping it and then choosing the share button and “Save Image” option will let the other person save the original file you sent them.

It’s as simple as that; you don’t even have to wait for the app to roll out any updates.