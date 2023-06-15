WhatsApp beta finally lets you add multiple accounts to one device

While WhatsApp is still rolling out multi-device support for iPhone and Android users, the company has reportedly been working on another feature that does the opposite: lets you have multiple accounts on a single device.

This function was discovered by WABetaInfo, and it seems to be in development, starting with Android beta version 2.23.13.5. At the moment, this function is focused on WhatsApp Business users, but the publication has found pieces of evidence that WhatsApp Messenger is also getting this function in a future update.

In the screenshot, it’s possible to see multiple accounts available on the same device, with the possibility to add more. WABetaInfo explains that “when you set up an additional account for the first time, it will be stored on your device until you decide to log out of the account, so you can always switch to it when you want.”

Image source: WABetaInfo

This function will be especially useful for those that need to manage their personal conversations, work-related chats, and other tasks in different accounts. That way, people won’t need a second phone for a working message app and will be able to switch between different accounts, so one phone number doesn’t interrupt the other.

Since WABetaInfo notes that this feature is still under development, we still don’t know how many phone numbers will be able to add, how the other account will behave when it’s not logged in, or when it will arrive for iOS and Android users.

One thing is for sure: it will help tons of users with WhatsApp as their main messaging app for different tasks of the day, whether for work, personal stuff, or any other activity.

When this function becomes available, BGR will make sure to bring all the details as soon as we learn about them.