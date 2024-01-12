What’s the fastest way to order the Apple Vision Pro? Apple explains in emails to customers

This morning, Apple sent an e-mail to customers reminding them that the pre-order for its upcoming spatial computer, the Apple Vision Pro, starts next week. With the lack of a general page with price and specs for the Apple Vision Pro, the company is giving pieces of information about the spatial computer.

This week, the company revealed that this device will start at 256GB of storage; pre-orders will begin on January 19, with the product being released in all Apple Stores across the U.S. on February 2. Now, Apple offers a few tips and tricks to make your pre-order process easier.

With Apple Vision Pro pre-orders starting at 5:00 a.m. P.T. on January 19, users will need to do the following:

Make sure your Apple Store app is up to date: For the face scan (explained below), users will need the latest version of the Apple Store app, which became available on January 11.

Have an iPhone or iPad with Face ID nearby: Apple says that when you order Apple Vision Pro, you’ll need to scan your face with an iPhone or iPad with Face ID. This helps the company determine the right size Light Seal and headbands, which work together to give you a precise fit.

Have your vision prescription handy: This item is only necessaire if you need a prescription. Apple writes: “Because Apple Vision Pro is designed to be worn without glasses, we’ve partnered with ZEISS to create custom optical inserts that accommodate most prescriptions. When you order, we’ll ask a few quick questions to find out if you need optical inserts. If you do, you’ll upload a valid, unexpired prescription from a U.S. eye-care professional after checkout.”

With all that in mind, you’ll only need at least $3,500 to order the Apple Vision Pro. You can learn more about this upcoming spatial computer in our guide below.