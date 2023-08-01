We’ll learn a lot more about the Quest 3 at Meta Connect on September 27th

Meta is going to wait until September to tell us more about the Quest 3 headset.

When rumors began to swirl about Apple announcing its mixed-reality headset at WWDC in June, Meta got spooked. To get ahead of Apple, the company revealed its own upcoming mixed-reality headset — the Meta Quest 3. While we got a look at the device and a basic sense of what it would do, Meta left a lot of details out of the announcement.

The company seemed to pick the right move, especially since Apple — just like the rumors said — announced its Vision Pro headset at WWDC. Apple, of course, revealed many more details about the Vision Pro headset at the event than Meta did for the Quest 3, so we’ve been wondering when Mark Zuckerberg’s company would share more.

Well, according to Meta, we’re going to learn all about what makes the Quest 3 special at Meta Connect, the company’s annual developer conference. The two-day event is set to kick off on September 27th with a keynote by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and a Developer State of the Union afterward. Just like Apple’s events, I’m sure that Zuckerberg will take a chunk of the keynote to reveal all of the details about the new headset.

While we don’t know all of the details, we definitely know some things about the Quest 3. The upcoming headset will feature a 40% slimmer optic profile, a Snapdragon chip capable of twice the GPU processing speed as the Quest 2, higher-resolution displays, and new Touch Plus controllers. And, of course, the headset will be capable of full-color passthrough mixed reality.

If you want a refresher (and to get hyped for September), check out Meta’s introduction video for the Quest 3 below:

It’s still unclear exactly when the Meta Quest 3 will launch to the public, but when it does, it will start at $499, a whopping seven times cheaper than Apple Vision Pro. Of course, Apple’s headset is much more powerful and is basically two 4K televisions and a MacBook Air strapped to your face. Apple’s headset also boasts the ability to interact with the UI without controllers.

I’m personally excited about the Meta Quest 3. The Quest 2 is a great headset that was my — and I’m sure many others’ — entry point for bringing virtual reality home. With a slimmer, lighter design and the ability to experience mixed reality as well, I’m definitely interested to see what Meta has to offer when it gives more details about the headset.

I have a feeling I’ll be upgrading!