Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S24 series on January 17th, with the Unpacked event teasers all but confirming that AI will be a big focus for the three models. The Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra should be available for preorder right after the Unpacked press conference, and rumors suggest that Samsung will stick with last year’s prices for another year.

On that note, I will remind you that you should make your Galaxy S24 preorder reservation to score $50 in credit if you decide to preorder one of the three handsets. This is a no-commitment deal, so you won’t be forced to purchase a device.

That credit could be used on other Galaxy S24 accessories, such as a case. Like all flagships, the Galaxy S24 will feature front and back panels made of glass. And while it’ll probably be durable glass, it can still break.

I bring this up because of a leak from Europe that reveals the purported repair costs for various Galaxy S24 components. Unsurprisingly, replacing the Galaxy S24 screen will be the costliest repair job.

Europe is also the place where the Galaxy S24 prices leaked in the past few weeks. If those leaks are accurate, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus might be cheaper than their predecessors in the region. The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s price might be slightly more affordable or slightly more expensive than the previous Ultra. While pricing should be uniform across the entire EU, some differences might exist.

As I explained at the time, the European prices include VAT. That’s what you must remember when looking at the repair prices below. And that’s why a direct conversion to US dollars will not reflect the repair costs for the US market.

As for the reliability of the prices below, there’s no way of telling if they’re accurate. They come from a Slovenian website (via GSMArena).

A machine-translated version of the site says they’re repairing all sorts of Samsung devices using original Samsung displays and batteries. That’s an important detail to keep in mind. You’d want genuine repair parts in your devices. But if the claim is accurate, the prices might also be correct.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Bottom Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

With that in mind, let’s look at how expensive it’ll be to repair the three Galaxy S24 phones, according to this Slovenian website.

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Glass replacement – €199

Screen and glass replacement – €375

Rear glass replacement – €82

Rear camera repair – €150

Housing repair – €350

Battery replacement – €65

Galaxy S24 Plus

Glass replacement – €175

Screen and glass replacement – €255

Rear glass replacement – €72

Rear camera repair – €105

Housing repair – €243

Battery replacement – €72

Galaxy S24

Glass replacement – €165

Screen and glass replacement – €259

Rear glass replacement – €71

Rear camera repair – €99

Housing repair – €233

Battery replacement – €68

These are just some of the repair jobs listed on the website. It covers plenty of other Galaxy S24 parts that might be damaged in time.

While there’s no way to tell whether these prices reflect the genuine costs and labor of these supposedly original Galaxy S24, I did look at the Galaxy S23 Ultra repair prices on the same site. The costs are almost identical, with the housing being an odd exception. It might cost $350 to replace the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s housing. But the same job for the Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced at $288.

There is one reason to explain the big difference: titanium. All leaks say the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a titanium frame, the only model of the three devices said to get the upgrade. This is just speculation, however. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too long to learn everything about the Galaxy S24 models.