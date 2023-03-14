Waze map now shows electric vehicle charging stations

At long last, you can finally see electric vehicle charging stations on the Waze map.

On Tuesday, Waze announced in a blog post that users can soon enter their electric vehicle’s car and plug type into the Waze app to find EV charging stations along their route. The feature will roll out globally in the Waze app over the coming weeks.

Find EV charging stations with Waze

“Charging station information is often inconsistent, outdated or unreliable, creating a major pain point for EV drivers who may navigate to a charging station only to discover they can’t find it or use it,” the Waze team writes, highlighting one of the most common frustrations of owning an EV. “By adding up-to-date EV charging information to the Waze map, it’s even easier to charge your car and get help finding where or when you’ll come across the next station.”

As you can see in the image above, Waze’s map will show you not only all of the closest charging stations, but also the types of plugs in those stations, their speeds, how many plugs are available, and directions to find them. It should be everything you need and more.

The Waze team has been making significant strides ever since Google merged it with the Maps team. Back in December, Waze launched its first dedicated app for cars. That app is about to be even more useful with the addition of charging stations on the map.