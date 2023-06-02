watchOS 10 reportedly revamps core apps for the Apple Watch Ultra’s larger display

watchOS 10 could finally fix one of the Apple Watch Ultra’s most annoying issues: too much blank space for a premium device. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple will finally revamp core apps to take advantage of the larger display of this smartwatch.

Gurman previously said watchOS 10 would be a major software update, as Apple would lack the introduction of new hardware features later this year. In a WWDC prediction post, the journalist wrote the three main changes he expects to see on the Apple Watch with the new watchOS system.

One of them is the comeback of widgets. He says they will be a “key part of the new operating system.” They will look similar to those on iOS and iPadOS home screens, and users will be able to scroll through weather, stock tickers, upcoming calendar appointments, and more.

Another change regards the Digital Crown, which currently opens the list of apps available. With watchOS 10, it will open the new widgets interface instead. This could be the beginning of a broader change expected for the following year when this new design becomes mandatory.

Last but not least, watchOS 10 will bring a redesign of core apps to take advantage of the larger Apple Watch Ultra display. Gurman writes: “Apple is revamping all of the core apps on the Apple Watch with new designs to take advantage of the larger displays on the Apple Watch Ultra and larger standard watches.”

Besides the new Apple Watch operating system update, Apple will also introduce the new iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, and the upcoming xrOS, which will power the yet-to-be-announced Reality Pro headset. In addition, several new Macs are also expected to debut during the WWDC 2023 keynote this Monday.

BGR will bring all the details as soon as we learn more about them.