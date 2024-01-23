Vision Pro leak shows the cool new way Apple designed the box

With Apple Vision Pro pre-orders now available in the US, Apple has left us with another question: What does the box look like? Not only has this product always been surrounded by mystery, but knowing the box of an Apple product is something its customers care about a lot.

That said, wait no more, as X user BreakingAAPL and MacRumors shared a few renders of the box and what comes inside of it. As mentioned by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, the Apple Vision Pro box looks like two Mac Studio boxes.

Despite being a massive package, it looks similar to what Apple users are used to: The Vision Pro design is on the front of the box, there’s an Apple logo, and the product’s name is on the side. The reason why the package is so big is due to the amount of accessories available with it, which includes:

A Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them

Light Seal

Two Light Seal Cushions

An Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device

Polishing Cloth

Battery

USB-C Charge Cable

USB-C Power Adapter

Image source: BreakingAAPL/X

MacRumors says that customers who purchase a Vision Pro at a physical Apple Store are “set to have their device’s various sized parts boxed up with the headset itself,” as it’s arranged lengthways in the “oblong box and comes pre-attached to the Solo Knit Band.” The blog notes that although this package is bigger than Mac Studio’s, Apple doesn’t offer a fabric handle on top to help transport it.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Interestingly, this Apple Vision Pro box gives the first iPhone launch vibes, as it has so many things inside the package. With all the accessories, it’s nice to see the render of how Apple is likely arranging everything in the box.

Lastly, Gurman says that on February 2, when Apple Vision Pro releases, Apple will give customers a special bag, which the company always does when a new product category launches.