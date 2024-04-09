Vids is the first AI-powered video creation app made by Google

During its Google Cloud Next ’24 event on April 9th, Google announced an all-new AI-powered video creation app for work called Vids. The app will exist alongside Google’s other Workspace apps, such as Drive, Meet, Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Google describes Vids as an all-in-one video, writing, production, and editing assistant. Unlike some of the other exciting AI-powered video makers we’ve seen in recent months, this is a tool for work, not for creating picturesque clips of a couple walking down a city street.

As you can see in the introduction video below, you will start by offering Vids a prompt, such as “Help me create a sales training video.” Provide relevant documents and wait a few seconds for the app to generate a storyboard. You can edit the storyboard to your liking and choose a style, at which point Vids will create a first draft of the video.

After watching the draft, you can make the appropriate changes to all the stock videos, images, and background music that were chosen and add a preset voiceover to the AI-generated video (or record your own). Plus, you can collaborate with your friends and coworkers throughout the process to ensure the video works for everyone.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Google has yet to announce an official release date for Vids, but the app will be available in Google Workspace Labs in June. After testing and refining the app in Workspace Labs, Google will eventually include Vids in select Gemini for Google Workspace plans.