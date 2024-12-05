Verizon just quietly raised your bill again

If you notice your Verizon bill is just a bit higher next month, you’re not alone. As pointed out on Reddit this week (via Android Police), Verizon is raising the price of its “Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge” by 20 cents for every line, which you’ll see reflected on your monthly bill. This comes just two years after the mobile carrier increased the price of the administrative charge by a whopping $1.35 per voice line.

The Verge received this response from Verizon spokesperson George Koroneos after reaching out to the carrier about the heightened fee: “Starting December 18, the monthly Verizon wireless Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge will increase by $0.20 per line for mobile voice (basic phones, Second Number, smartphones, etc.) and data-only (hotspots, tablets, etc.) products,” he said. “Verizon Home Internet services are not affected.”

As a result of the hike, Verizon’s Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge is now set at $3.50 per voice line and $1.60 per data line.

According to Verizon, the hidden fee “helps defray and recover certain direct and indirect costs we or our agents incur,” such as costs of complying with regulatory and industry obligations and programs, property taxes, and costs associated with its network.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

As frustrating as the fee is, the fact that the carrier doesn’t give its customers any warning ahead of hiking the price of their bills is the worst part. The only way you’ll know for sure if you’re paying Verizon more is by checking the fine print of your bill every month.

It might be worth trying to get some of your money back with this one neat trick.