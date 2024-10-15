Click to Skip Ad
Verizon customers found a neat trick that cuts $10 or more off their bills

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Oct 15th, 2024 5:18PM EDT
As with seemingly every other service we use, cell phone bills have been creeping up in recent years. Other than switching carriers, there aren’t many ways to lower your bill, which is why this new Verizon discount uncovered on Reddit is so intriguing.

This week, Reddit user gramj_fw took to the Verizon subreddit to share a discovery. While they weren’t able to replicate the trick of turning off Number Lock for a few weeks to prompt Verizon to offer them a discount, they found a different method.

If you want to replicate the procedure, here’s what you need to do:

  1. Open the My Verizon app on your smartphone.
  2. Scroll down and tap on your device.
  3. Scroll down to the Device Management section and tap Number Transfer Pin.

When the user tapped on the button to generate a transfer pin to potentially switch to a different carrier, a pop-up appeared in the app. That took them to the app’s offers page, where they were offered $10 off per line per month for 12 months. They repeated this process for all five lines on their account and then called Verizon at *611 to confirm the changes. Their phone bill ended up dropping from $230 per month to $180 per month.

“Just got off the phone with Verizon *611 and the agent found more discounts above and beyond the $10 loyalty discount,” one Redditor wrote. “And I asked if she could waive my $35 upgrade fee and she put in a request to do that as well. It never hurts to ask!”

“I went ahead and made a PIN transfer number, and lo and behold the next morning got an email congradulating me on my discount. I wasn’t able to get through on 611, so just started a support chat on the website and BAMMO! Done!” said another.

There’s no guarantee that this will work for every Verizon customer, but it’s worth a shot.

