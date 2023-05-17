Uber for teens will accept unaccompanied minors

If you have a teen and have wanted to send them off in an Uber unattended, the company will now let you do just that.

In a press release, the company announced Uber for teens, a new service that will allow parents and caretakers to book a ride for an unaccompanied minor. This will be enabled by a new family profile feature that allows a parent or guardian to link multiple accounts in order to pay for rides from a central account.

This, of course, could cause concerns about safety for minors. Uber says that only “screened and experienced drivers” will be allowed to take rides for teens. In addition to some of the current safety features being enabled, parents and caretakers will also be able to use live trip tracking to follow the progress of the ride. Uber lists the high-level features below:

Screened and experienced drivers: Only experienced and highly-rated drivers will be eligible to complete trips with teens. Every driver has the ability to opt out.

Only experienced and highly-rated drivers will be eligible to complete trips with teens. Every driver has the ability to opt out. Safety features only on Uber: We’ve designed teen accounts with built-in, privacy-preserving safety features including Verify My Ride, RideCheck, and Audio Recording. Plus, live trip tracking lets a parent follow the trip’s progress so they know exactly where their teen is going and who is behind the wheel.

We’ve designed teen accounts with built-in, privacy-preserving safety features including Verify My Ride, RideCheck, and Audio Recording. Plus, live trip tracking lets a parent follow the trip’s progress so they know exactly where their teen is going and who is behind the wheel. Always-on support: Parents can contact the driver directly during a trip, contact Uber’s support team, or report an issue on behalf of their teen.

Uber says that teen accounts will launch on May 22nd in “select cities” in the United States and Canada. The company also revealed that teen accounts will “soon be available” on Uber Eats, allowing minors to order food for themselves or the whole family.

You can watch the Go-Get 2023 event below:

The company also announced a range of other new features, including Group Grocery Orders, Group Rides, and Video Gift Messaging. This summer, you’ll even be able to book a boat. The announcement comes a few months after the company revealed a major redesign to its app.