Uber and Lyft will need to be completely electric in New York City by 2030

If you grab an Uber or Lyft in New York City in 2030, you’re likely going to be riding in an electric car.

On Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams gave his State of the City speech. During the speech, Adams specifically called out the rideshare companies, announcing that both Uber and Lyft will be required to switch to 100% electric vehicles by the end of the decade.

And we are going to go even further, requiring for-hire vehicles to do the same. Today, we are announcing that Uber and Lyft will be required to have a zero-emissions fleet by 2030. That’s zero emissions for over 100,000 vehicles on our city streets. And it will be achieved with no new costs for individual drivers. We’re pleased that both companies are embracing this shift, and we look forward to working with them to get it done.

Adams went further, saying that the city is “adding charging stations in all five boroughs” and “electrifying our city vehicle fleet.” The Mayor said that the city is actively working with Uber and Lyft to make the transition in time.

The news comes around a month after Lyft announced a new incentive program for its drivers to switch to an electric vehicle, so it’s not surprising to see the company is happy to work with New York City on the 2030 transition.

Paul Augustine, Lyft’s Director of Sustainability, said at the time that the company is trying to help remove financial and logistical barriers for drivers who want to switch to an EV.

Electrifying our transportation network is a crucial step in helping reverse the negative impacts of climate change. We know many drivers on Lyft want to switch to EVs, which is why we’re focused on addressing the biggest barriers they face in transitioning: upfront costs and access to charging. These offerings are the latest in many steps we are taking to support drivers in switching to an EV on Lyft.

Uber has a similar incentive program for its drivers.