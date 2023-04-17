Twitter will label hateful tweets that violate its terms of service

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Twitter has announced that it will be making it more clear when a tweet violates the company’s policy against hateful conduct.

In a blog post, the company announced that it will become more transparent when it restricts the reach of tweets. Twitter has long restricted the visibility of tweets that violated its terms of service, commonly called the “Freedom of Speech, Not Reach” rule. However, the company admitted that it was not exactly clear when it was doing this.

Twitter says that it will now begin showing a label on tweets that violate its rules against Hateful Conduct. In addition to restricting visibility on these tweets, the company will also now show a label to the author and the viewer that the tweet “may violate Twitter’s rules against Hateful Conduct.” Users will have the option to click through the label to actually see the content of the tweet.

These labels bring a new level of transparency to enforcement actions by displaying which policy the Tweet potentially violates to both the Tweet author and other users on Twitter. Tweets with these labels will be made less discoverable on the platform. Additionally, we will not place ads adjacent to content that we label. You can learn more about the ways we may restrict a Tweet’s reach here.

In addition to restricting the reach of tweets that contain this label, Twitter will also hold off on running ads next to those tweets. If an author of a tweet thinks that it was labeled incorrectly, the company says that they will be able to “submit feedback on the label if they think we incorrectly limited their Tweet’s visibility.”

However, Twitter says that it won’t commit to responding to the appeal or that the tweet’s reach will be restored. Maybe you’ll get an email with a poop emoji? One thing that does seem clear is that the company is not planning to delete tweets that get these labels.

The announcement of the new label comes a few days after the company released some new features for Twitter Blue including a 10,000-character limit and some basic formatting options.