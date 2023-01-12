TikTok is launching a Talent Manager Portal to make popular creators more money

TikTok wants to be an all-in-one solution for creators, brands, and talent managers that negotiate all of the deals between the two.

As reported by TechCrunch, TikTok is working on a new system called the Talent Manager Portal, allowing talent managers to negotiate brand deals for megastar creators on the popular social media platform. Creators will be able to give access to the TikTok Creator Marketplace and, once signed in, managers will be able to handle many things for their clients.

The new service allows talent managers, with creator authorization, to log into the Creator Marketplace to manage deal flow, negotiate contracts on behalf of their talent, handle the creative feedback and review various reports and metrics about a campaign’s performance. The expansion allows TikTok to now not only serve the needs of creators with tens or hundreds of thousands of followers but those “celebrity-level” creators, as well.

TikTok has confirmed that the Talent Manager Portal is real and is currently in the alpha phase of testing. The company says that several talent agencies are already signed up to use the portal, but it would not disclose exactly which agencies those are. The company also noted that “talent managers will have access only to their client’s Marketplace accounts not the creators’ actual TikTok accounts.”

It’s currently unclear exactly when the Talent Manager Portal will move out of testing and launch widely. It’s also unclear if any talent agency will be able to sign up, or if the service will only be available to a select number of agencies that partner with TikTok directly.

TikTok continues to grow as, at the same time, it faces growing pressure in the United States due to security concerns. Many federal and state governments, like the House of Representatives and Kansas, have now banned the app on government-run devices.