This strange Windows 11 bug actually makes File Explorer more responsive

Windows 11 has a lot of quirks that some users don’t like. Perhaps one of the most annoying, though, is just how slow the File Explorer can be. Luckily, some users have discovered a weird bug that makes File Explorer much faster. Here’s what you need to know.

Now, there’s no real rhyme or reason why this Windows 11 bug makes File Explorer faster, but it does. The tip was initially revealed on Twitter by user @VivyVCCS, and it’s really easy to do. All you need to do is switch File Explorer into fullscreen mode and then remove it from fullscreen mode.

Once you’ve done this, you’ll notice that the File Explorer opens new folders much more quickly, not taking several seconds to load things up. This is a huge improvement over the otherwise laggy File Explorer, which has plagued Windows 11 users since the operating system was first released a few years ago.

The 1st thing I did after knowing explorer performance was improved according to the changelog. — Marian Cruțu (@MegaMarian12350) September 3, 2023

There is, of course, one downside to this little bug, and that’s the fact it breaks the navbar found at the top of the File Explorer window. It’s unclear why it breaks or even what the navbar has to do with the loading issues that Windows 11 experiences within the File Explorer window. It is also unclear if Microsoft will fix this Windows 11 bug anytime soon or if improvements to how File Explorer runs will come in future Windows updates.

What we do know is that this bug seems to make File Explorer faster for some reason, and that’s something worth taking advantage of if you spend a lot of time in File Explorer. Fortunately, this particular bug is available on all versions of Windows 11, from Canary to the final release versions, so you can take advantage of it now and get increased performance in Windows 11.