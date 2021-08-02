This Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 price leak is almost too good to be true

Samsung will unveil its 2021 foldables next week during an unprecedented event. For the first time since it introduced the Galaxy Note series, Samsung will not launch a new model this year. Instead, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 will be the main stars of the August 11th Unpacked event. Both foldables will deliver better hardware than their predecessors, and they should be significantly more durable than the other Fold and Flip phones. The new handsets might also be more affordable. The Flip 3 price will certainly impress if a new leak is accurate. The Fold 3 will have a higher cost, as expected for the larger foldable handset that’s the apparent Note replacement. But Samsung already has a few new deals in place that might lower your cost significantly.

A new leak comes from Europe and seemingly confirms a previous rumor. The Flip 3 might have a very attractive price this year, while the Fold 3 will be the most expensive new Samsung foldable.

Today's Top Deal

Unreal deal gets you Amazon’s hottest smart home gadget for $23 – plus a $40 credit! List Price: $29.98 Price: $21.49 You Save: $8.49 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

A few days ago, an online store listed the purported Fold 3 and Flip 3 prices for the European Union region. The leak indicated the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 3 would cost €2,029 (VAT included). The 128GB Galaxy Z Flip’s price stood at €1,182 (VAT included). There’s a reason we’re not turning those prices into dollars. A direct conversion would not give us the US price. That’s because EU countries include VAT in their pricing structures.

Instead, a comparison to the Fold 2 and original Flip prices would make more sense. The Fold 2 was priced at around €2,020 in Europe at launch, and $2,000 in the US. The Flip price was €1,359 at launch last year — $1,380 in the US.

Flip 3 price better than Galaxy S21 Ultra?

If the previous Fold 3 and Flip 3 price leak is accurate, then the Flip 3 will get a significant discount. The Fold 3, not so much. This brings us to the newest Fold 3 and Flip 3 price leak from Europe.

A leaker claims the 256GB Fold 3 will cost €2,009, with the 512GB model priced at €2,099. If the figures are accurate, then the Fold 3 will have almost the same price as the Fold 2. But the real deal might be the 512GB Fold 3 here. Only €90 for 256GB of extra storage sounds too good to be true.

The 128GB Flip 3 will cost €1,029, according to the same leaker. Paying €90 more would get you twice the storage — 256GB for €1,109. If accurate, the Flip 3 price is quite impressive. It puts the foldable in line with the latest iPhone Pro models, which start at €1,149 (VAT included) in Europe.

To put things into perspective, the 128GB Galaxy S21 Ultra cost €1,279 (VAT included) at launch in Europe, and $1,199 in the US.

About the Prices:

These were taken from the Retailer who listed the Devices with these high quality Images, so I expect them to be correct. I hope they aren't for the Z Fold3 (I just hope they hadn't had them and used placeholders) but that's why I posted them. https://t.co/2oqSTIq9gE — Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) August 1, 2021

Again, converting the prices into dollars will not make sense for either the Fold 3 or Flip 3. But comparing these price points to the Fold 2 and Flip launch prices in Europe suggests the Flip 3 will get quite a big price cut this year.

Today's Top Deal

Unreal deal gets you Amazon’s hottest smart home gadget for $23 – plus a $40 credit! List Price: $29.98 Price: $21.49 You Save: $8.49 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission