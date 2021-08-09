This new MacBook Pro leak is going to make Apple fans very happy

The new MacBook Pro models that Apple will release in 2021 will not just include big hardware upgrades. The 14-inch and 16-inch laptops will also deliver an exciting redesign with some of the MacBook features fans have wanted the most. Rumors say the 2021 devices will support MagSafe charging and several ports in addition to USB-C. The new MacBook Pro models will also feature two significant upgrades in the hardware department, including Apple’s new M-series processor and mini-LED displays. A new report indicates that Apple has started manufacturing the new laptops in anticipation of the fall lunch event. That means they’re likely set to be released even sooner than some reports have indicated.

The MacBook Pro is one of the hotly anticipated Apple products of 2021. The 14-inch and 16-inch models appeared in various reports this year. Some claimed that Apple would launch the new laptops at WWDC 2021, but that did not happen. But Apple might have originally intended to unveil the notebooks at the show. That’s according to keywords Apple used for its YouTube videos around the event that gave us the purported marketing name for the M1 successor. The MacBook Pros will get an “M1X” chip that will be more powerful than last year’s model.

Manufacturing issues might be to blame for the launch delay. Apple reportedly ran into mini-LED screen production issues that impacted the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro launch schedule. At the time that news came out, it was unclear how long we would have to wait to see these new laptops hit store shelves.

When will Apple launch the new MacBook Pros?

A new report from Digitimes (via MacRumors) claims that Apple suppliers have started mass production of the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

The report says that Apple wants to ship as many as 800,000 units per month by the end of November. It’s unclear when Apple will launch the new MacBook Pros, however. The same Digitimes said recently that Apple is eying a September launch for the new MacBook Pro models. But the tech site doesn’t have a perfect track record reporting on Apple supply chain movements. The good news is that other sources also expect Apple to launch the new laptops between September and November.

Apple should release the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3 in September. The company has not announced an actual date for the iPhone 13 keynote. But unlike last year, it didn’t warn investors of iPhone launch delays. The Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 are likely to join the newest iPhone at the event.

It’s unclear at this time whether Apple would have time to fit the MacBook Pro into the same launch event. The company hosted three press events last year, in September, October, and November. Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air in September. The iPhone 12 launch came in October. Finally, Apple unveiled its M1 MacBooks in November.

MacRumors points out that Apple has already registered multiple unreleased products in the Eurasian database a few days ago, including Macs and Apple Watch models.

