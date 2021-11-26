This little-known iPhone trick just went mega-viral

If we’re being honest, iOS 15 doesn’t really have a singular killer feature. Sure, SharePlay is great, but I wouldn’t go so far as to call it a game-changer. Still, there’s no denying that iOS 15 is brimming with tons of new features that, taken together, make it a compelling and worthwhile upgrade. And even months after its initial release, we’re still stumbling across new iOS 15 tips that we had no idea existed. And as far as tips go, this iOS 15 photos tip involving website images is top-tier.

We’ll get into the nuts and bolts in a minute, but the tip essentially makes it incredibly easy to save multiple photos from a webpage or Google Images to your iPhone en masse.

How the iOS 15 photos tip works

If you’ve ever done a Google Image search and tried to save multiple photos to your device, you know that the entire process of selecting each photo individually can be quite tedious. The same frustration exists when trying to save multiple photos from a specific webpage.

iOS 15, however, makes it possible to mass select multiple photos. From there, it’s easy to download them all at once to your iPhone photo library.

To start, press down on a photo and drag it towards the bottom of your display. With your finger still on the original photo, use your other finger to scroll and select additional photos.

A video showing how the iOS 15 photos tip works can be seen below:

Other awesome iOS 15 tips and tricks

Again, what iOS 15 lacks in new marquee features, it makes up for in volume. Indeed, the sheer number of new features Apple added to iOS 15 is almost overwhelming. But not to fear, we’ll highlight a few of the better ones below.

Security updates without updating – With iOS 15, users can now download security updates without having to update to a brand new iteration of iOS.

Drag and drop between applications – One of the more touted features of iOS 15 is the ability to drag files between applications. As seen below, dragging an image file from your Photos app into the Mail app is simple.

Using cross-app drag and drop on iPhone in iOS 15. Finally 🎉 #WWDC21 pic.twitter.com/1RbyPBGfcq — Federico Viticci (@viticci) June 7, 2021

Share your screen – This feature is a breath of fresh air for anyone who’s ever had to do tech support from afar with a friend or family member. In short, iOS 15 allows users to share their screens with others. This feature is part of the SharePlay framework.

Find lost devices even when turned off – Users running iOS 15 are able to locate missing or lost devices even when they’re turned off. This is all thanks to the “Find My network.”

Portrait mode for FaceTime calls – With the revamped version of FaceTime, users can take advantage of the bokeh effect during video calls.