Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

This little-known iPhone trick just went mega-viral

HomeTechMobile
November 26th, 2021 at 12:16 PM
By
iPhone 13 Pro Main

If we’re being honest, iOS 15 doesn’t really have a singular killer feature. Sure, SharePlay is great, but I wouldn’t go so far as to call it a game-changer. Still, there’s no denying that iOS 15 is brimming with tons of new features that, taken together, make it a compelling and worthwhile upgrade. And even months after its initial release, we’re still stumbling across new iOS 15 tips that we had no idea existed. And as far as tips go, this iOS 15 photos tip involving website images is top-tier.

We’ll get into the nuts and bolts in a minute, but the tip essentially makes it incredibly easy to save multiple photos from a webpage or Google Images to your iPhone en masse.

Don't Miss: Friday’s top deals: 200+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals you won’t believe

How the iOS 15 photos tip works

If you’ve ever done a Google Image search and tried to save multiple photos to your device, you know that the entire process of selecting each photo individually can be quite tedious. The same frustration exists when trying to save multiple photos from a specific webpage.

iOS 15, however, makes it possible to mass select multiple photos. From there, it’s easy to download them all at once to your iPhone photo library.

To start, press down on a photo and drag it towards the bottom of your display. With your finger still on the original photo, use your other finger to scroll and select additional photos.

A video showing how the iOS 15 photos tip works can be seen below:

@ebayscam

i’m LOVE it – #fyp #ios15 #ios14 #newupdate #newfeature #shocking #ivebeenwaitingforthisone #wow #tech #apple #iphone #shocking #shock #finally

♬ ABBA Mashup – Joebot the Robot 🤖

Other awesome iOS 15 tips and tricks

Again, what iOS 15 lacks in new marquee features, it makes up for in volume. Indeed, the sheer number of new features Apple added to iOS 15 is almost overwhelming. But not to fear, we’ll highlight a few of the better ones below.

Security updates without updating – With iOS 15, users can now download security updates without having to update to a brand new iteration of iOS.

Drag and drop between applications – One of the more touted features of iOS 15 is the ability to drag files between applications. As seen below, dragging an image file from your Photos app into the Mail app is simple.

Share your screen – This feature is a breath of fresh air for anyone who’s ever had to do tech support from afar with a friend or family member. In short, iOS 15 allows users to share their screens with others. This feature is part of the SharePlay framework.

Find lost devices even when turned off – Users running iOS 15 are able to locate missing or lost devices even when they’re turned off. This is all thanks to the “Find My network.”

Portrait mode for FaceTime calls – With the revamped version of FaceTime, users can take advantage of the bokeh effect during video calls.

A life long Mac user and Apple enthusiast, Yoni Heisler has been writing about Apple and the tech industry at large for over 6 years. His writing has appeared in Edible Apple, Network World, MacLife, Macworld UK, and most recently, TUAW. When not writing about and analyzing the latest happenings with Apple, Yoni enjoys catching Improv shows in Chicago, playing soccer, and cultivating new TV show addictions, the most recent examples being The Walking Dead and Broad City.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information