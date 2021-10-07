This amazing iPhone hack is blowing TikTokers’ minds right now

Over the past few months, TikTok for some bizarre and delightful reason has become something of a hub for clever iPhone hacks. And though we haven’t covered any TikTok-based iPhone tricks in a while, we’re back today with a doozy.

As you’ll see below, one enterprising user on TikTok unearthed a way to unlock your iPhone just by using your voice. The workaround here arguably won’t save you much time given how fast and reliable Face ID is, but it’s still pretty cool, if only as a proof of concept.

How to unlock your iPhone with a voice command

Getting this iPhone hack up and running take a bit of doing, but again, the result is pretty slick. To get started, go to Settings > Accessibility. From there, select Voice Control and turn the toggle on.

Next, select the “Customize Commands” option which should be just below the Voice Control toggle. Now, hit “Create New Command” where you can now select whatever phrase you want to use to unlock your iPhone.

Once you do that, hit the Action button and select Run Custom Gesture. And this is where things might get tricky. What you have to do next is to press on your screen in the same location where you would when unlocking your iPhone via a passcode. So if your passcode, for example, 1-2-3, you’d tap three dots in a horizontal row in the middle of the display.

It sounds more complicated than it is, and a video showing how to pull this all off can be seen below:

Other iPhone TikTok tips and tricks

If you’re looking for some other iPhone tips that gained popularity via TikTok, you’ve come to the right place.

One of my favorite tips involves a way to record video on your iPhone while simultaneously having music from Spotify or Apple Music play in the background. Typically, Apple turns off all background music when the Camera app is in use. And while this is great most of the time, sometimes you want some specific background music for your video without the headache of having to add it later with video editing software.

To do this, all you have to do is open up the Camera app and stay on the Photo setting. From there, as your background music is still playing, press the white button and drag your finger to the right. The white button will magically transform into a red “Recording” button. When you release your finger, the video will be recording as the background music of your choice continues to play in the background.

Another iPhone trick we learned about via TikTok shows how easy it is to take a photo of an entire webpage. This is helpful when you want to capture an entire webpage as opposed to simply capturing the portions of the webpage visible on the display. You can read all about that particular trick over here.