Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Mosquito Bite Relief
    16:18 Deals

    This $10 Amazon find with 19,000 5-star reviews really stops mosquito bites from itching
  2. Air Fryer Cookbooks
    08:10 Deals

    Amazon shoppers won’t stop raving about these 5 air fryer cookbooks
  3. Viral TikTok Videos
    14:40 Deals

    Teleport yourself anywhere in the world with this $48 trick from a viral TikTok
  4. Amazon Deals
    10:07 Deals

    Today’s best deals: $25 Fire Stick, $10 Aztec Secret, First Amazon device deals sinc…
  5. Fire TV Stick 4K Price
    08:49 Deals

    Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K just got a big surprise discount
Tech

The WhatsApp feature every user wants might be launching soon

July 12th, 2021 at 6:21 PM
By
WhatsApp Multi-Device

WhatsApp is one of the best cross-platform messaging apps on the market. It supports iPhone, Android, and desktops, and it comes with built-in end-to-end encryption like iMessage and Signal. No wonder it’s the world’s most popular instant messenger. It’s also one of the most controversial platforms out there, largely due to Facebook’s privacy-related issues. But for all the bad Facebook is doing, the company is also looking to improve the app. The company has recently confirmed that it’s developing the feature that users want most. A new finding now indicates that WhatsApp multi-device support might finally be available to users soon.

Today's Top Deal Cook perfect steak and chicken every time with this brilliant Amazon find — now on sale! List Price:$39.99 Price:$37.99 You Save:$2.00 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Multi-device functionality is a basic feature for most chat apps. iMessage is the best example of that. It works on iOS, macOS, and watchOS devices. Just log into the correct Apple ID on a new device, and you’ll be able to pick up chatting from where you left off on the previous one.

WhatsApp does have desktop functionality. But it’s with a twist. For WhatsApp to work, a phone needs to have an active connection. Also, you can’t use WhatsApp on iPad, which is a major headache for some users.

What WhatsApp multi-device really means

Proper WhatsApp multi-device support would allow the app to work on several devices simultaneously, regardless of whether the phone has an active internet connection. With multi-device enabled, you’d be able to use the desktop app at any time, even without having your phone nearby.

Top Facebook executives, including Mark Zuckerberg, confirmed to WABetaInfo a few weeks ago that Facebook is working on multi-device support for WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Multi-Device
WhatsApp multi-device support hinted via new WhatsApp for Desktop app. Image source: Facebook via WaBetaInfo

“It’s been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync properly across devices even when your phone battery dies, but we’ve solved this, and we’re looking forward to getting it out soon!” Zuckerberg said at the time.“[It’ll] still be end-to-end encrypted. I think we’ve solved this in an elegant way, and it’ll be the best solution out there.”

Facebook revealed during the interview that multi-device would be available to WhatsApp beta users in the next month or two. The same WaBetaInfo found evidence that WhatsApp for Desktop beta is near.

How the beta program works

WhatsApp multi-device will have some limitations initially. You’ll link only four devices, and only one of them can be a phone. You’ll continue to use QR codes to sign in to the non-phone devices. So the login experience will be similar.

Once multi-device is enabled, you’ll be able to take advantage of the app to the fullest.

To try WhatsApp multi-device as soon as possible, you’ll have to enroll in the beta program. After that, the WhatsApp Desktop app will be converted to WhatsApp for Desktop beta automatically.

Today's Top Deal If you have a Nintendo Switch, you need to score this incredible Amazon deal! List Price:$54.98 Price:$43.23 You Save:$11.75 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Tags:

Chris Smith started writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he was sharing his views on tech stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he's not writing about gadgets he miserably fails to stay away from them, although he desperately tries. But that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information