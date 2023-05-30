The unannounced Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has been leaked by a PowerPoint slide

Well, we now know just about everything there is to know about Motorola’s next Razr.

Prominent leaker SnoopyTech took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a PowerPoint slide of the unannounced Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. According to the leaker, the slide is genuine and represents the official specifications of the upcoming foldable.

Digging into the slide, you can see that the Razr 40 Ultra will be released in three colors: Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta. According to the spec sheet, the phone will feature the first generation of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

It also reveals that the foldable will feature a 3.6-inch pOLED external display with a 144Hz refresh rate and glass provided by Gorilla Glass. When unfolded, users will get a 6.9-inch pOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and FHD+ resolution.

As far as cameras go, the phone will feature a 32MP front-facing camera as well as a 12MP and 13MP Ultra Wide and Macro camera with Optical Imagine Stabilization.

The Razr 40 Ultra will come packed with a 3800mAh battery and support either 33W of fast charging or 5W of wireless charging. It will feature 5G connectivity, a dual SIM (nanoSIM and eSIM), WiFi 6e, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C charging port.

You can check out all of the specs yourself in the slide below:

Razr 40 Ultra official specs pic.twitter.com/p5t7qZmu7C — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) May 30, 2023

The leak comes just days before Motorola is set to officially announce the new Razr. The company has already said that it will reveal the new foldable on June 1st, saying that it will “flip the script,” likely a jab at competition with Samsung and the Z Flip.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is also expected to be the first foldable Razr that the company will bring at launch to the United States market, setting up direct competition with Samsung in the space. We’ll see how it goes!