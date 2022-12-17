Click to Skip Ad
The Polestar 3 will watch you while you are driving

Joe Wituschek
By
Published Dec 16th, 2022 7:25PM EST
Smart Eye system in the Polestar 3
Image: Polestar

The Polestar 3 is going to keep an eye on you to make sure you are driving safely.

In a press release, the company announced that it will be showing off the Smart Eye driver monitoring system at CES in January. According to the release, the system features two monitoring cameras that will track multiple parts of the driver’s face to ensure the car can react in case of a dangerous situation.

Designed to help avoid accidents and save lives, Polestar 3 features two closed-loop premium driver monitoring cameras and software from Smart Eye which track the driver’s head, eye and eyelid movements, and can trigger warning messages, sounds and even an emergency stop function when detecting a distracted, drowsy or disconnected driver. This is also critical technology to support improved standards from governments and safety organisations in the coming years.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said that the Smart Eye system “addresses some of the main reasons behind fatal accidents.”

“This technology addresses some of the main reasons behind fatal accidents and can help save lives by prompting the driver to refocus attention on the road – and can initiate preventive action when they don’t, or can’t.”

Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye, noted that there are now over a million cars on the road that feature some form of driver monitoring technology.

“We are excited to have our fellow Swedish innovators on our stand at CES. With over one million cars now featuring our advanced driver monitoring technology, it’s a great opportunity to showcase what lies beneath the surface in one of the latest cars to join our family.”

The company says that the Smart Eye driver monitoring system will come standard on the Polestar 3. It will be showing off the Smart Eye technology at Las Vegas’ Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January.

