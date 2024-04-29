The best new iPadOS feature won’t require an update – and it’s coming soon

With Apple allowing retro game emulators on the iPhone, the App Store has seen Delta, the best app for that, explode in popularity. After a decade of living in the shadows of the iOS ecosystem, users can finally download it legally.

While people have rejoiced with some of their favorite games running on their iPhones, they can now look forward to Delta on the iPad. Developer Riley Testut has confirmed that Delta is almost done with the port for Apple’s tablets.

According to a post on Threads, Delta for iPad is “near completion, just need to finish up controller skins, and fix some last bugs.” Testut said he hadn’t prioritized the iPad because he only planned to launch Delta in the EU with AltStore PAL, the first third-party app store available for European users.

However, as Apple changed the rules and accepted retro game emulators on the App Store, he also started to work on porting Delta for the iPad. With that, the next major Delta update will support Apple’s tablets.

Testut also teases that device-to-device multiplayer is coming in the near future. “We have some really exciting ideas planned for it, too, but it’s going to take some time to implement everything. Our priority is iPad support and much-needed quality-of-life improvements.”

Delta for iPad is going to be especially useful for playing Nintendo DS games thanks to the bigger display, which will make it easier to split between the two displays needed to play DS games.

With sideloading possibly coming to the iPad later this year and the upcoming release of the OLED iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air, this is looking to become one of the biggest periods for the iPad ever.

BGR will let you know once Delta for iPad becomes available.