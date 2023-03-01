Tesla is starting to roll out its Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs in the US

The end of all other EV charging stations is nigh — the Tesla Supercharger network is starting to come online for non-Tesla EVs in the United States.

In a support article, the company announced that it is making the first Superchargers available to non-Tesla electric vehicle owners. Tesla says that “some stations” are now available to non-Tesla EVs and, for those that are, drivers will need to use the Tesla app to identify and get a charge.

With this pilot, some stations are now accessible to non-Tesla EV drivers in selected countries via the Tesla app (version 4.18.0 or higher). Tesla drivers can continue to use these stations as they always have, and we will be closely monitoring each site for congestion and listening to customers about their experiences.

The list of countries with available stations for the pilot program is as follows:

United States

Australia

France

The Netherlands

Norway

UK

Spain

Sweden

Belgium

Austria

Denmark

Finland

Germany

Luxembourg

Switzerland

Iceland

Italy

The company says, “it’s always been our ambition to open the Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs, and by doing so, encourage more drivers to go electric” and that it plans to “eventually welcome both Tesla and non-Tesla drivers at every Supercharger worldwide.”

For non-Tesla EVs using a Supercharger, Tesla will charge more than it does for Tesla vehicles using the same charger. Specifically, the company says that “pricing for non-Tesla drivers reflects additional costs incurred to support charging a broad range of vehicles and adjustments to our sites to accommodate these vehicles. Rates vary by site, and you can view charging prices in the Tesla app. The per kWh price to charge can be lowered with a charging membership.”

The news comes on the same day that Tesla is hosting its Investor Day event, where CEO Elon Musk is set to unveil “Master Plan 3.” One aspect of Master Plan 3 could be the opening of the Supercharger network. Another could be the news that the company’s next Gigafactory might be heading to Mexico.

