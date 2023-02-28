Tesla’s next Gigafactory will be in Mexico, the country’s president says

Tesla’s Investor Day is kicking off tomorrow, but at least one major announcement may have leaked before Elon Musk had the chance to take the stage.

As reported by the Associated Press, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has announced that Tesla will build its next Gigafactory in Mexico. According to Obrador, the decision was made after calls that the President had with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday and Monday. He said that Tesla would have more details to announce on Wednesday, indicating that the company intends to unveil the plans at its Investor Day event.

While Obrador did not provide many details, such as what will be built at the factory, how much the project will cost, and how many jobs it will create, he did say that the plan is to build the plant in Monterrey and use recycled water for the manufacturing process.

“There is one commitment that all the water used in the manufacture of electric automobiles will be recycled water…This is going to mean a considerable investment and many, many jobs…My understanding is that it will be very big.”

The announcement by comes a day before Tesla’s next Investor Day, where Elon Musk has teased he will unveil the company’s “Master Plan 3.” It’s currently unclear exactly what will be announced, but Musk said that it will cover “the path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth.” The live stream of Investor Day will kick off on Wednesday, March 1st at 4:00 PM EST. You can tune in to watch the event on YouTube below:

There’s been a lot of Tesla news leading up to its anticipated Investor Day. The company recently recalled over 300,000 vehicles due to crash concerns with its Full Self-Driving Beta system and even pulled installations of the software until the problem can be addressed.

Tesla is also planning to officially open up its Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs.