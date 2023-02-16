Netflix’s new password-sharing policy won’t apply to your Tesla

If you own a Tesla and have been wondering if Netflix is about to charge you for using the streaming service in your car, there is some good news for you.

As reported by Drive Tesla Canada, a representative for the company has confirmed that it will not charge subscribers extra for using Netflix in their Tesla. Owners of the electric vehicle have been concerned that the streaming service would consider the cars as an extra member as part of its new password-sharing policy, but that, thankfully, does not appear to be the case.

While the exact details were not shared with us it was confirmed that Tesla owners will not be required to log in at their home location once per month, and that we can continue to use the streaming service from where ever our cars are located without the fear of being locked out. There is also no need to purchase an additional member for your account, something which costs $7.99 per month and which Netflix online support agents have been advising Tesla owners to do so they don’t get locked out.

Netflix announced last week that it was expanding its crackdown on password sharing in four more countries. The company revealed that the new policy is now active in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain. While those countries are impacted immediately, Netflix does say that it will be rolling out the policy “more broadly in the coming months,” so we can all expect to be hit with it by the end of this year.

The new password-sharing policy charges customers who share their password with users who live outside of their home addresses. So far, it seems that the cost to keep these additional users is around $5 USD to $7 USD per user, per month.

Due to the policy applying to everything outside of your home address, Tesla owners were naturally concerned that Netflix would require extra payment for using the streaming service in their vehicle as well. Thankfully, they seem to have dodged that extra cost…for now.

The news comes as Tesla recalled over 300,000 vehicles for crash concerns with the vehicle’s Full Self-Driving Beta.