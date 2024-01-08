TCL announces new miniLED TVs and next-gen smartphone displays at CES 2024

With CES 2024 about to kick off, TCL announced a wide array of products, updating its TV, audio, mobile, and home lineups. Here’s what you need to know.

The new S5 model boasts best-in-class 4K UHD performance for the S Class TVs with a High Brightness LED Backlight, TCL AIPQ Processor with AI Super Resolution, and HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It also introduces new audio features and a custom install capability.

The Q Class, on the other hand, offers Quantum Dot Technology, with the Q6 series featuring High Brightness Plus LED Backlight and Game Accelerator 120 for gamers. The Q6-Pro adds a Full Array Local Dimming and other conveniences, while the QM7 incorporates Mini LED with precise control, High Brightness ULTRA LED Backlight and QLED color PRO.

At the flagship level, the QM8 includes QD Mini LED ULTRA for Ultra High Zone Dimming, Anti-Glare Screen, 2.1.2 Channel Speaker System with Built-in Dolby Atmos Speakers, and Next Gen TV and Wi-Fi 6. TCL’s flagship model, the 115QM89, offers the world’s largest QD Mini LED TV with a 115” screen featuring 20,000 dimming zones and TCL AIPQ ULTRA Processor.

TCL is also launching a new line of Dolby Atmos soundbars to complement its 2024 TV lineup. In the Q Class, the Q75H and Q85H models feature wide sound stages with Dolby Atmos technology. The S Class soundbars, including the S45H and S55H, come with upgraded features such as Dolby Atmos, Auto Room Calibration, TV as Center Channel Mode, and a new cosmetic design. The soundbars aim to enhance the overall home theater experience.

TCL NXTPAPER products with next-gen technology announced at CES 2024

Besides TVs and audio offerings, TCL is also announcing the NXTPAPER 3.0 technology update, which filters harmful blue light by up to 61% while retaining sharp images, vibrant colors, deep contrast, and natural motion.

This display technology will be available with the NXTPAPER 14 Pro tablet, TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G tablet, and 50 Series smartphones. These devices will also include an improved user interface.

The TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro will feature a large 14″ 2.8K display with CPL technology and DC dimming while maintaining a slim and lightweight design. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and 12GB of RAM, the NXTPAPER 14 Pro is a productivity powerhouse. With a substantial 12000mAh battery, 33W fast charging, and 256GB ROM, it excels in supporting both work and entertainment needs.

For the TAB 10, the device will feature a 10.4-inch 2K display with an octa-core processor and 5G connectivity. The company says it runs Android 14. For the smartphones, the NXTPAPER technology will be available on the 50 XL and 50 X3 smartphones.

Home appliances

During CES 2024, TCL will also announce updates to its home devices. From hands-free robot vacuums to smart air conditioning and advanced air purifiers, TCL wants to expand home comfort. The upcoming additions to the company’s appliance lineup will cater to the demand for high-quality home solutions.

The company ensures smart connectivity across its product categories, offering refrigeration that combines performance and preservation in an aesthetically pleasing design. Users can seamlessly experience the TCL Home by connecting devices through the company’s Home App and Home Console. The app enables smartphone control of TCL devices, while the console provides a unique way to manage TCL smart devices via a TCL TV.