T-Mobile’s new Go5G Plus plan gets you a new phone sooner than AT&T and Verizon

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

T-Mobile’s latest “Un-carrier” move is here, and it’s all about undercutting AT&T and Verizon’s new phone policy.

In a press release, the company announced Go5G Plus, a new phone plan that will give customers a new phone every two years. The plan, which is available now, is the company’s most expensive plan and replaces its Magenta Max plan. It ranges from $90 per month for one line up to $185 per month for four lines.

Mike Sievert, the CEO of T-Mobile, said in a statement that the company is looking to fight back against the other carriers who “are still focused on trying to lock customers down.”

“Ten years ago, we started the Un-carrier movement by ridding the industry of two-year service contracts. A decade after that first Un-carrier move, the Carriers are still focused on trying to lock customers down. At T-Mobile, we just think differently. We’re focused on being the provider you choose, not the one you’re stuck with. That’s why we created Phone Freedom … because every wireless customer deserves more freedom and fairness they can count on.”

With Go5G Plus, customers can get a new phone every two years instead of every three years — which is currently what AT&T and Verizon offer. In addition to the “New in Two” phone benefit, the Go5G Plus plan offers customers 50GB of mobile hotspot data and includes Netflix and Apple TV Plus. It also includes unlimited talking and texting as well as some high-speed data in Canada and Mexico.

As with T-Mobile’s other plans, the Go5G Plus plan includes taxes and fees — something that AT&T and Verizon still don’t include in their plans. T-Mobile’s latest phone plan comes about a month after Starlink announced Roam, its new global roaming service. We’re also deep into smartphone rumor season with recent leaks of the Pixel 8.