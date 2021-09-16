T-Mobile will be able to repair phones in-store starting November 1st

Even though the displays keep getting bigger every year, smartphones are still surprisingly durable. That said, smartphones aren’t unbreakable, and sooner or later, chances are that you’ll need to have one repaired. You now have yet another place to fix your phone, as T-Mobile announced on Thursday that it will offer same-day, in-store repairs starting November 1st, 2021.

T-Mobile stores will soon be able to repair phones

Here’s the full quote from T-Mobile’s release regarding the upcoming in-store repair program:

T-Mobile is upgrading 500 stores across the country to now include in-store device repairs by industry-certified experts from Assurant, with more locations to come. This is the first time T-Mobile will offer in-store repairs, and service locations are coming to nearly every major city across the country. Starting November 1, customers with Protection can check the T-Mobile Store Locator to find an authorized location and then use the online appointment tool (coming soon!) to get same-day repairs right inside a T-Mobile store. Repairs will be completed with some of the most highly-credentialed mobile repair technicians in the industry — that use only manufacturer-approved parts and are committed to fast and reliable service.

Everything else T-Mobile’s Protection plan offers

In addition to offering in-store repairs, T-Mobile is also upgrading the Protection program. From now on, Protection members will be able to make up to five claims a year. As the carrier notes, the industry standard for most other protection programs is three claims per year.

Beyond in-store repairs and more claims, Protection also comes with all of the following perks:

Accidental damage, loss, and theft coverage — including next business day replacements

AppleCare for eligible Apple devices

Unlimited screen protector replacement — if it breaks, get a new one, and we’ll even put it on for you

Hardware service coverage, such as a mechanical breakdown, included with unlimited claims

JUMP!® Upgrades — T-Mobile customers get the latest and greatest device sooner

Live tech support via the Protection app on iOS and Android

T-Mobile’s Protection plans start at $7 per month. You can add Protection for up to 30 days after you make a qualified T-Mobile device purchase, complete a repair, or lease or finance a device. To be clear, you will need to subscribe to Protection to take advantage of their in-store repairs. Otherwise, you will need to go somewhere to fix a cracked screen or replace a broken part.