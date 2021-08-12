Surface Laptop Studio might be Microsoft’s next flagship notebook

Microsoft is expected to unveil a bunch of Surface-branded devices this fall. The company has just unveiled Windows 11, and the operating system will be available to the public this fall. Moreover, not all Windows 10 devices will support the new software. Some Windows users will be shopping for new PCs. Windows upgrades aside, Microsoft usually unveils new Surface hardware in the fall. A new rumor indicates that the company is going to release a new flagship Surface laptop this year, but it won’t be the Surface Book 4 that fans are expecting. Instead, Microsoft will deliver a brand new device rumored to be called the Surface Laptop Studio.

The Surface Book name would no longer apply to the new design that Microsoft will reportedly debut. Names like Surface Laptop Pro or Surface Laptop Studio might make more sense. The new flagship notebook will replace the Surface Book line, according to Windows Central.

The big Surface Laptop Studio redesign

Unlike the Surface Book models, the Surface Laptop Studio won’t have a detachable screen. That was one of the Book’s highlight features, but it’s also a problem for Microsoft. The current design only allows for Intel U-series processors that max out at four cores. Other flagship laptops can offer 6-core or 8-core processors to customers interested in more power.

The more traditional-looking Surface flagship would also support RTX graphics. The Studio would feature a 14-inch display with support for higher refresh rates and a larger trackpad. Other specs might include 8GB to 32GB of RAM and 256GB to 1TB SSD internal storage.

The Surface Laptop Studio’s screen won’t detach like the Book’s, but it might still move around. As this name suggests, the Studio could feature a display that the user can reposition. Think Surface Studio all-in-one.

That said, nothing is certain at this point. Windows Central says that sources claim that a redesign is coming to the Surface Book and that Microsoft will use a different moniker for the new series. But there’s no confirmation that Surface Laptop Studio will be the final name or that the laptop will have a design similar to the device in the patent image above.

Whatever the case, Microsoft launched the Surface Book 3 in May 2020. A refresh is certainly due, especially in a year when Windows will receive a massive upgrade. Aside from the Surface flagship, Microsoft might launch the new Surface Duo 2 smartphone and a new Surface Pro 8 this fall.

