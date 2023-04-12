Strava fitness app adds Spotify integration in latest update

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

Strava, one of the most popular fitness trackers for iPhone and Apple Watch, has announced a major update to its app. Starting today, users can enjoy a Spotify integration so they can easily access music, podcasts, and audiobooks from the fitness tracker app.

With Strava, Spotify users can play, pause, resume, skip, and browse their favorite songs from the record screen on the fitness tracker app. This integration removes the need for Spotify users to switch between apps and allows them to easily tap into the motivation that gets them moving. It’s important to note that this integration works for both free and premium users.

“We’re excited to partner with a global leader like Spotify to seamlessly integrate music and movement on the platform. This new feature further solidifies Strava’s position at the center of connected fitness and continues to demonstrate the power of the global community of active people on Strava,” said Mateo Ortega, Strava’s Vice President of Connected Partnerships.

For those unfamiliar, Strava tracks your workouts while letting you share them with your friends with ease. The app offers more than 30 sports trackers, and one of the best benefits of the app is being able to participate in a supportive community of people cheering on each other as they move towards their fitness goals.

To celebrate this integration between Spotify and Strava, the fitness tracker app has taken over the popular Spotify “Workout” playlist. Users can listen to curated songs to help them get moving on April 20. You can follow the playlist here.

“One of our biggest goals at Spotify is to be everywhere our listeners are – whether that’s on a run, in the gym, or any place in between. This integration with Strava is another way we’re moving with our listeners and allowing them to seamlessly connect to the music and audio they love,” said Ian Geller, VP of Business Development at Spotify.

You can find Strava on the App Store here. The app is free to download, but a subscription is required to take advantage of all its features.