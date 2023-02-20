Starlink begins testing global roaming service for $200 a month

Starlink is getting really confident about ensuring you have coverage anywhere in the world…well, on land at least.

Some users of the service have started to receive an invitation to try out the Starlink Global Roaming Service, a new offering from the company that looks to offer connection from “almost anywhere on land in the world.” According to the invitation, which was spotted by Nathan Owens on Twitter, global roaming will cost $200 per month in addition to the $599 that the company charges for the base hardware kit.

NEWS: Starlink is testing a new "Global Roaming Service" for $200/mo, plus the standard $599 for Hardware. Will they offer this as an add-on for $65/mo like portability? @RealTeslaNorth @MarcusTuck3 https://t.co/c2vQhtOUL8 pic.twitter.com/kiLMsMkhDY — Nathan Owens (@VirtuallyNathan) February 17, 2023

The company does note that, while this coverage is enabled by connectivity between its satellites, it is still a new technology and customers can expect “brief periods of poor connectivity, or none at all” while they are building it out.

Global Roaming makes use of Starlink’s inter-satellite links (aka space lasers) to provide connectivity around the globe. As this is a new technology, you can expect Starlink’s typical high speed, low-latency service intermixed with brief periods of poor connectivity, or none at all. However this will improve dramatically over time.

Starlink also notes that, despite the service theoretically working anywhere in the world, the company is currently only set up to accept payment for the service in U.S. dollars so keep that in mind if you’re looking to subscribe to the service outside of the country.

At this time, payment for Global Roaming is only available in United States Dollars. If you are based outside of the U.S., you will also be responsible for acting as the Importer of Record for the Starlink Kit, which may include the payment of customs duties and import taxes, if required. Global Roaming services are contingent on regulatory approvals. Find a list of authorized territories on the Starlink map.

The news comes a couple of months after the company announced Starlink Aviation, its internet service for private plans. It also recently upgraded its RV service to work while you are driving.