Revolutionizing Web Design: How Squarespace’s Design Intelligence AI Empowers Creators

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within belong to the author.

Squarespace has been a leading website-building and hosting platform for nearly two decades. During that time, the company has always been at the forefront of web design tech, ensuring that it always offers users the latest and greatest tools. Of course, in 2024, it should go without saying that the “latest and greatest tools” include generative AI.

The company’s new Design Intelligence suite is a collection of AI-powered tools, automations, and other features that take Squarespace’s website builder to an entirely new level. At its core is Blueprint AI, which makes creating a unique and professional website easier than you ever imagined it could be.

Blueprint AI is AI-powered web design made easy

Image source: Squarespace

Getting started is often one of the hardest parts of building a website. What kind of layout should you use? Where are you going to get your graphics? Does the color scheme fit with your brand? Is your content easy for potential customers to understand? Are your core messages prominent enough? Is it easy for people to purchase your products or services? Are you forgetting anything important?

It doesn’t matter whether you’re a newbie building your first website, or a seasoned pro with plenty of sites under your belt. If there are tools that make the process simpler, why wouldn’t you want to take advantage of them?

AI is more than just a trendy buzzword with Squarespace, and Blueprint AI revolutionizes the onboarding process as you begin building your website. Simply give it some basic information to get started, such as your site’s name, category, and goals. That’s all it needs to generate an entire website that’s personalized and professional.

Design Intelligence uses AI to create custom imagery that is stunning and specifically designed for your site. It’s also entirely AI-generated, so you don’t have to worry about licensing or fees. AI can even write text for your site that matches your desired tone, or it can rewrite your copy to help make your messaging clear and concise.

Built to help beginners and experts save time

Image source: Squarespace

Perhaps the best part of Design Intelligence is that everything happens almost instantaneously. In no time at all, Blueprint AI creates a full website that looks professional and is personalized to your individual needs.

The first time you try Blueprint AI, it seems like magic and you won’t believe how much time you saved. Squarespace removes all of the time-consuming steps from website building and frees you up to focus on what matters most: your business goals. Despite being so easy to use, Blueprint AI keeps your specific business needs in focus at all times while it builds your website.

Importantly, Blueprint AI isn’t just a handful of templates. Everything is AI-generated based on the information you provide, so it’s tailored specifically to you and your company. What’s more, Squarespace’s Layout Switcher updates your site design in real-time as you make changes, or you can switch between custom-curated layouts with a click. That means it’s perfect for people with no technical skills who still want a unique website that’s custom-built from the ground up.

While it’s true that Blueprint AI is ideal for beginners, it’s also extremely robust. Expert web designers with tons of experience will still find it to be a powerful new tool for their tool belts. AI evolves all the time, and so does Design Intelligence. Squarespace is committed to staying on the cutting edge and constantly enhancing Blueprint AI’s capabilities.

Free on all Squarespace plans

Image source: Squarespace

As you can read in Squarespace’s blog post, Design Intelligence and Blueprint AI are now key components of the company’s core website builder. And since AI is such a crucial tool for web development, Squarespace is offering its entire Design Intelligence suite as a free addition to all of its plans.

Check out the Squarespace pricing page to pick the plan that best fits your needs. You’ll find options starting at just $16 per month, and even the most affordable plans include all the new Squarespace AI tools.

To celebrate the recent launch of its new Design Intelligence suite and Blueprint AI, Squarespace is also offering a special discount only for BGR readers. Use the coupon code BGR10 when you sign up, and you’ll save 10% on any Squarespace plan you choose.