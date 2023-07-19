Spotify updated its Tesla app and it finally adds this long-requested feature

If you have wanted Spotify to update its app so you can have a better experience using it in your Tesla, today is a very good day.

The Spotify app in a Tesla has always been okay, but people have been wanting an update for a long time. According to Spotify itself, the app hasn’t seen a major update since 2015. 2015! It’s been a decade and, of course, some things have changed with the music streaming service since then. Finally, the company is looking to bring some new features to the app for Tesla owners.

The first big change is how you log into your account. Now, users will be able to simply scan a QR code and log into Spotify in their Tesla from their smartphone. Just like you’ve likely done with YouTube or any number of other services on your Smart TV or streaming box, Spotify is bringing that ease of use to your car as well.

The update also brings audiobooks to the app in the car. Audiobooks came to Spotify more recently, so this is a nice update that ensures that you get access to the same content in your Tesla as you would on your phone or computer.

The final feature is a big one for anyone who has lost their mind when trying to tap on an artist’s name when looking at a playlist. The new update finally allows you to, while on a playlist, tap on the name of an artist or album and actually be taken to a page for that artist or album. What a concept! Obviously, this has worked on the desktop app for years, and it’s been a sticking point for users using the app in their Tesla. It’s great to see the company finally fix this one.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek shared a video showing off the new update below:

If you drive a Tesla – you’ll probably notice a pretty major update to Spotify today. Here’s a look at what you can expect.🏎️ Let me know what you think! pic.twitter.com/MeLMPzF192 — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) July 19, 2023

It’s good to see Spotify finally update its Tesla app. I’ve actually seen quite a few people say that they stuck with Apple Music because the experience was so much better in their Tesla than Spotify’s was. They obviously needed to give the app some love, so hopefully this will appease those that have been wanting an update for almost a decade now.

Oh, by the way! If you haven’t seen this yet, check your playlists to make sure they are still private.