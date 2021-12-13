Sony will finally start selling colorful PS5 faceplates in January 2022

Ever since Sony revealed that the PS5 would have a detachable faceplate, fans have been wondering when the company would start selling new covers. The wait is over, as the company announced that the first PS5 console covers will arrive in January 2022 in select regions.

On Monday, Sony unveiled three new DualSense colors: Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. These will join the previously released Cosmic Red and Midnight Black colorways. But in addition to its colorful array of controllers, Sony is introducing a new accessory. Next year, Sony will release five new console covers to match the five galaxy-themed DualSense controllers. They will also be available in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple.

PS5 console covers come in five new colors

As Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Isabelle Tomatis explains, the PS5 console covers are easy to use. All that you have to do is remove the cover that came with your PS5 and snap the new one into place. In case you need a quick refresher on how to remove the cover, scrub to the 2:00 mark of the video below. You can watch SIE VP of mechanical design Yasuhiro Ootori easily pop one off:

Sony will launch separate PS5 console covers for the PS5 with a disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition. Before you buy one, make sure you picked the correct cover for your PS5 console. The consoles are shaped differently, so if you pick the wrong cover, it won’t fit on your PS5.

Price and availability

Sony states that the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 console covers will be available starting in January 2022 at participating retailers. If you live in any of the following regions, you’ll be able to buy covers: USA, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea, and the Philippines. Sony also confirmed that the Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue PS5 console covers will come to these regions in the first half of 2022.

If you live in the US, UK, Germany, or France, the products will be available early via PlayStation Direct. Here are all of the relevant details for those who want a PS5 console cover before anyone else:

In the US, UK, France, and Germany, a number of these new products will be available via early access for direct.playstation.com customers. The DualSense wireless controller in Galactic Purple will be available on direct.playstation.com starting January 14 (while supplies last), and will be offered at other participating retailers starting February 11. Additionally, the PS5 console covers in Midnight Black and Cosmic Red will be available on direct.playstation.com starting January 21 (while supplies last), and will be offered at other participating retailers starting February 18. Stay tuned to direct.playstation.com for more information.

You might remember that third-party companies tried to sell their own custom PS5 faceplates. Sony quickly shut all of them down. At that point, it was clear that Sony would release its own PS5 covers. Honestly, it’s somewhat surprising that it took Sony this long to debut the accessory.