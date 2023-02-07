Sony drops the ultimate FAQ to answer all of your PlayStation VR2 questions

We’re only a couple of weeks away from the release of the PlayStation VR2 and Sony is here to get ahead of all of the questions we have about the headset.

In a blog post, the company announced the “ultimate FAQ” for the PlayStation VR2, an expansive post that attempts to answer any question someone may think of when it comes to its upcoming VR headset. The company says that “if you have any question about PS VR2, you should expect to find it answered here in this ultimate guide. And if it doesn’t have what you’re looking for, leave us a note in the comments below. We’ll do our best to update this guide before, during, and after launch.”

It’s nice to see that, even though the company seems pretty confident about the FAQ it has put together, it is also looking to crowdsource more content based on comments left on the post, so get commenting if you find anything that may be missing. One notable thing that Sony confirmed with the FAQ is that there are over 100 games currently in development for the second-generation headset.

The PlayStation VR2 is a big upgrade over the original PlayStation VR headset, offering improved tracking, higher resolution displays, and a more comfortable design. It also comes with a new VR controller which features haptic feedback and motion-sensing technology for a more immersive gaming experience.

The PlayStation VR will officially launch on February 22, 2023, and costs a whopping $549, more than the cost of a PlayStation 5. You’ll also need a PlayStation 5 to use the headset so, for a VR experience on PlayStation 5, that will run you over $1000 for the hardware alone. That’s a steep price considering Meta’s Quest 2 headset starts at $399. Granted, Sony’s headset is going to pack more features and much better resolution, so you’re paying for a more premium experience, and access to exclusive games, with the PlayStation VR2.

The company opened up preorders for the headset back in December and, as of this article’s writing, you can still preorder today.