Sonos Pro wants to make it easy for businesses to play music across locations

Move over, new speakers — Sonos has a SaaS offering that is going to knock your socks off.

In a press release, the company announced Sonos Pro, a new software-as-a-service product that is targeted at businesses that want an easy solution to play commercially licensed music across their locations. Sonos says that the new SaaS service is subscription-based and will allow customers to use a new piece of software to manage music across locations — as long as those locations are using Sonos speakers to play the music.

Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos, said in a statement that Sonos Pro was purpose-built for businesses that want to use Sonos speakers to deliver audio solutions to customers across locations.

“As consumers return to brick-and-mortar, retail stores and restaurants are leveraging music, visuals and scents to create a sensory in-store experience that builds an emotional connection with customers. We’ve seen incredible organic growth for Sonos in commercial spaces as businesses invest in sound solutions to engage customers, which presents a huge opportunity for us. After testing different features in hundreds of business locations to better understand the needs of businesses and the complexities of commercial audio, we’re proud to deliver a simple solution that was designed from the ground up to meet the needs of this audience.”

As you can see in the screenshot below, the Sonos Pro dashboard will allow users to manage the music that is playing at the individual speaker level across all of a company’s locations:

Sonos says that the SaaS offering will allow users to manage:

Manage and monitor from anywhere

Set the perfect brand tone

Experience the best sound in business

Customize and scale systems

Sonos Pro is available to businesses starting today in the United States. The company said that it plans to expand into more markets but did not specify which markets or when.

The announcement of Sonos Pro comes a few weeks after the company revealed the new Era 100 and Era 300 speakers.