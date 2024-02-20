If you happened to be one of the people who not only purchased the $3,500 Vision Pro from Apple but also decided not to return it, you may now be in the position of trying to figure out how to store it. While Apple created a travel case for the headset, that’s the only accessory the company created to help you store your Vision Pro.

While keeping it in a travel case might be one way to store your headset, it would be much more convenient if you had a stand to keep it on, wouldn’t it? That’s what developer Christian Selig thought, so he created his own. Best of all, Selig is making the stand available to anyone for free.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Selig announced the 3D-printed stand. As you can see below, the stand holds both the Vision Pro and the external battery pack as well. The Vision Pro is also placed vertically, freeing up space on your desk.

I finally finished making my cute little Apple Vision Pro stand that you can also 3D print for free if you want 🥳



The stand is 3D-printed and, according to Selig, those looking to make their own can either “3D print the rod, or pick up a bespoke 3/4″ rod of your own in a cool material, like walnut, maple, brass, steel, copper, etc. for pretty cheap from Home Depot or Amazon that is 215 mm in length. Then just use some superglue to bind them.”

Anywho, I quite like the end result, it’s compact, seems pretty secure, holds the battery and has a spot for the cable and rubber feet. Mine is printed in marble PLA with a $3 walnut dowel. It’s designed around my 23W light seal, I admittedly don’t know how it works with other sizes.

Selig is making the 3D file available for free on MakerWorld for anyone who has access to a 3D printer to download and use to make their own stand. If you’re spending over $3,000 on the headset itself, you might as well save some money on the stand, right?

This isn’t the first Vision Pro project that Selig has taken on. After having to shut down the much-beloved Apollo for Reddit app due to the company’s new API pricing, the developer came back with a YouTube app for Apple’s mixed-reality headset called Juno. The app, which costs $4.99, is a great option for anyone who wants to enjoy the service on their Vision Pro since YouTube hasn’t made its own…yet.