Skype adding more themes, real-time translation, Today tab, more

José Adorno
By
Published Dec 16th, 2022 10:37AM EST
Skype redesign
Image: Skype

With 2022 coming to an end, Skype decided to announce features arriving in the video calling platform or coming as soon as next year. As the software tries to keep up with the competition with Slack, Zoom, and so many other video calling platforms, here’s what Skype is bringing to its users.

Last year, Skype revamped the app with new themes. Now, the platform is bringing more theme colors, including differences between light and dark modes. The company says that “these beautiful new vibrant colors can now be seen more prominently throughout the product,” as it also brings accessibility color themes for those who need it.

For mobile users, Skype is bringing a “completely new and improved mobile calling stage” experience.

As a first step, we have made sure that the mobile experience matches current, and gorgeous, desktop call stage. You will now be able to enjoy the light theme as well as lovely backgrounds for participants without video. We also made a few technical improvements to improve stability and performance of any video call. But this is only the first milestone of our plan in this exciting area!

In the near future, it will be easier to have all the controls and actions you need during a video call on your mobile phone, as the video will scale seamlessly, no matter how many people are in a call.

Image source: Skype

In addition, Skype is launching a Real-Time Translation feature. It’s already available and enables people who speak different languages to communicate efficiently. Translations will be available in English, Spanish, French, German, Chinese, and more. To activate it on a call, go to your three dots “More” menu and select “Translate.”

Last but not least, the company is bringing a Today tab on the app to integrate personalized articles and news stories from trusted sources worldwide. Skype says users can choose the stories they prefer by picking their interests.

Image source: Skype
