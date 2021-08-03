Samsung’s official Galaxy Fold 3 prices just leaked

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 Unpacked event is just over a week away, but that doesn’t mean we’re done with leaks. The design and hardware rumors all paint an exciting picture of Samsung’s 2021 foldable handsets. We’re looking at a more durable screen, water resistance, and high-end specs if the leaks are accurate. Moreover, Samsung plans to sell some of the foldable components inside these devices to other companies. That’s excellent news, especially for the Google foldable phone that might launch later this year. The only problem that remains with 2021 foldable handsets is the price. But a series of Fold 3 and Flip 3 leaks indicates that Samsung is looking to cut the entry price significantly, at least for the Flip 3. Now, a brand new leak from a well-known insider tells us that even the Fold 3 will be more affordable than its predecessor.

We saw two different leaks in the past few days that offered similar Fold 3 and Flip 3 price points. Both concerned the European market. They claimed the Flip 3 will be quite affordable. The handset will be cheaper than the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the iPhone 12 Pro. That would be quite an achievement for Samsung.

The Fold 3 will continue to be expensive, however. Both leaks indicated the phone would match the Fold 2’s launch price in Europe. But the new leak from the often-reliable Evan Blass tells us that the Fold 3 might be cheaper than expected.

Remember that pricing is almost never a direct conversion across markets and currencies. https://t.co/MLvLUynwjG pic.twitter.com/fdbRvnySu6 — Evan (@evleaks) August 3, 2021

Is this Samsung’s official Fold 3 price structure?

Blass released an avalanche of images on Twitter, showing all the products that Samsung is about to launch. The list includes the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2. The leaker also posted purported press renders for all these devices. This seems to suggest the images originate from one of Samsung’s regional websites. They contain prices for all the devices in euros, so the leak comes from somewhere in the European Union.

It’s the prices that interest us, especially for the Fold 3 and Flip 3.

The images above tell us that prices will start at €1,899 for the 256GB Fold 3 version. The 512GB model will cost €1,999. The 128GB Flip 3 price is €1,099, while the 256GB Flip 3 costs €1,149.

As with previous leaks, we’re not going to convert these prices directly into US dollars. That’s because the resulting figure will not get us the actual prices. EU prices have VAT tax factored in, while US prices do not. The only way to make sense of these figures is to compare them to the launch prices for the Fold 2 and Flip in the EU.

Again, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 started at around €2,020 when it was released. The original Galaxy Z Flip started at €1,359 in the region. There might be some slight variations, but prices are similar for a new device across the EU.

Don’t forget about Samsung’s new deals

If the latest Fold 3 and Flip 3 prices are accurate, then the new phones will be cheaper than their predecessors everywhere Samsung sells them. Fold 3 will get at least €100 in savings in Europe. The Flip 3 price is even better, as we’re looking at a discount of around €250.

The Fold 3 might still be expensive, but we’re getting a next-gen design and updated specs for a lower entry price. The same goes for Flip 3.

More importantly, Samsung really wants to sell you one of these babies. Register now, and you’ll get a few perks, like an additional trade-in bonus. More importantly, you can trade two devices to buy the Fold 3 or Flip 3. This could help you reduce the entry cost significantly, especially for the Fold 3.

