Samsung’s cheaper Galaxy S4 models might have a big problem

The iPhone 15 is about to be released, so don’t be surprised to see rumors about competing devices intensify. The Pixel 8 Pro just leaked from Google’s site, and then the company announced the date of its launch event. Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series also appeared in several exciting leaks this week, as some of the phone’s main specs surfaced in new reports. We still have several months to go until Samsung’s event, so there’s no reason to worry about the upcoming flagship if you buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra variant.

But certain buyers eying the base S24 and the Plus version have a big Exynos 2400 problem coming their way.

Remember the Exynos 2200?

The Galaxy S22 could have been a terrific handset if it wasn’t for Samsung’s decision to throttle the Exynos 2200 flagship chip out of the box. Users quickly reported the performance issues, and Samsung had to deal with the ensuing scandal last year. The company had to apologize and promised it would overhaul its chip business.

The Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4, S24 series, Fold 5, and Flip 5 flagships all use Qualcomm’s best possible chip. Samsung and Qualcomm inked a multi-year deal for Galaxy devices. As a result, the Galaxy S23 series shipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip designed for Galaxy.

I’d have thought we wouldn’t have to revisit the Exynos SoCs for at least a few years. Not until Samsung had found a way to make its flagship chips more competitive. Putting some pressure on Apple’s iPhone SoCs and Qualcomm’s processors would definitely be a big win for the industry.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra might be the phone to buy

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Exynos 2400 rumors have slowly begun to creep in, saying that some models in the Galaxy S24 series will use Exynos chips. As was the case with previous-generation models, this would happen in international markets, including Europe.

Regardless of the region, all models of the S24 Ultra feature Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) August 30, 2023

More recent rumors say that at least the Galaxy S24 Ultra model will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Twitter user Revegnus, who leaked details about the Galaxy S24 series before, seems to think so.

The tweet above was a reply to prominent Samsung leaker and critic Ice Universe, who has learned that the European Galaxy S24 models will rock the Exynos 2400 SoC.

At least Europe will adopt, 100% — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 29, 2023

That’s not great news for European buyers. Samsung might not be doomed to repeat the mistakes it made with the Galaxy S22 series. The Korean giant knows better than that. Still, Samsung doesn’t have a great history of making great mobile chips. It’s quite the contrary.

Storage options to match iPhone 15 Pros?

Chips aside, Revegnus also detailed storage options for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Unsurprisingly, the flagship is rumored to go up to 2TB next year.

S24Ultra has 2TB options😯 Furthermore, it's almost certain that the RAM for the 256GB variant will be 12GB. However, there could be a 128GB model with 8GB of RAM. — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) August 28, 2023

I say “unsurprisingly” because the iPhone 15 Pro/Max should also come with up to 2TB of storage, a first for Apple.

It’ll be interesting to see how much RAM Samsung packs inside the Galaxy S24 Ultra, considering that many Chinese vendors have embraced 24GB RAM modules for next-gen devices.

The extra RAM could help 2024 Android phones compete better against Apple’s A17 Bionic chip. But the iPhone 15 Pro/Max SoC will be the only mobile chip on the market built on the new 3nm process. Apple reportedly bought out TSMC’s entire capacity for the first year. That’s another reason to worry about the Exynos 2400.