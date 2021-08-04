Samsung just launched a new Galaxy Tab to rival the iPad Air

Launched last September alongside the Apple Watch Series 6, the iPad Air was a great surprise. Apple gave the Air a design makeover, bringing the design of the iPad Pro to the mid-range model. The tablet also featured the A14 Bionic chip, which is the same CPU that would power the iPhone 12 a month later. Also impressive was the first-ever Touch ID sensor built into the power button. Starting at $599, the iPad Air is a powerful alternative to the iPad Pro for users on a budget. It’s also the tablet that Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S7 FE will compete against. And Samsung just announced that you will soon be able to purchase its new tablet.

As with other “Fan Edition” devices, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE doesn’t deliver the highest specifications. But it packs some of the essential features that buyers want from a tablet for a much better price.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE specs

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE looks just like the Tab S7 flagship that launched last year. It also comes with an S Pen stylus in the box, which is an advantage over the iPad Air.

The Tab S7 FE is available in Wi-Fi and 5G versions, both of them sporting the same set of specs. We’re looking at a 12.4-inch WQXGA LCD, octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, micro SD support, 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel selfie camera, AKG 2-speaker system, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C connectivity, and 10,090 mAh battery.

The LCD screen is a downgrade compared to the OLED displays we’ve come to expect on Galaxy Tab flagships. But the Tab S7 FE is a budget-friendlier device. LCD will have to do instead of the more expensive OLED screen.

Another key difference concerns the processor choice. The Wi-Fi version rocks a Qualcomm SM7325, while the 5G model runs on the Snapdragon 750G. The iPad Air is the clear winner here in terms of power.

While the S Pen is offered for free with the tablet, other accessories will sell separately. We’re looking at the Book Cover and Keyboard Book Cover.

Price and release date

Speaking of prices, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi model costs just $529, which gives you $120 in savings over the Wi-Fi Tab S7 version. The 5G model is more expensive, starting at $669. But the savings are even better here, as the Galaxy Tab S7 5G retails for $849.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE preorders begin on August 5th. In September, the tablet will launch in stores in four color options: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink. The Tab S7 FE 5G will be available in Mystic Black on August 5th from various places, including Samsung, AT&T, and Verizon. T-Mobile and US Cellular will follow in the coming days.

If you buy the Galaxy Tab S7 FE or preorder the Wi-Fi version, you’ll get an $80 instant credit from Samsung for a limited time.

